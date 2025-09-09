Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Why the Cheapest Roofing Bid Could Cost You More in the Long Run

Inside South Florida welcomed back Mario and Candy Famada from City Roofing, WSFL-39’s trusted advisors in roofing, to talk about why the lowest quote isn’t always the best deal. While saving money sounds great, they explained that cheap bids often come with hidden risks like cut corners, swapped materials, or unexpected change orders that drive costs up later.

Instead, they stressed the importance of knowing the specifics in your proposal, from the type of underlayment to the exact installation process. Homeowners should also expect a proper in-person inspection, not just satellite imagery or email estimates. “Boots on the ground” is what ensures accuracy and transparency when it comes to protecting your home.

