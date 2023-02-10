Why Clubtails offers a hassle-free experience

Watch Now
Hectic days can cause the need for a reprieve. WSFL-TV Trusted Advisor, Clubtails’, Key Account Manager, Lauren Higginson, joined Inside South Florida to share how their “Cocktails in a Can” will not add to the commotion of daily life.

“It's cheaper and simpler,” says Higginson. “Hassle-free is what we're all looking for nowadays.”

Clubtails has also made purchasing their cocktails easy and convenient.

“We are in most of your big chains, including Walmart, 7-Eleven and Circle K,” says Higginson.

For more information, visit clubtails.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Geloso Beverage Group.

