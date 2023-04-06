Bike safety with Demesmin and Dover Law Firm

WSFL-TV Trusted Advisors’, Victor Demesmin Jr. and Jeremy Dover joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help you stay safe on the road as a bicyclist.

“Just as the vehicle has a responsibility, the biker also has a responsibility,” says Demesmin. “We have bike lanes and cyclists must stay in their bike lanes. They should give signals of whether they're turning or stopping. I would recommend that you wear a helmet no matter what your age.”

For more information, visit youraccidentattorneys.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Demesmin & Dover Law Firm.