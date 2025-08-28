Can Smart Home Tech Help (or Hurt) Your Insurance Claim?

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Demesmin and Dover Law Firm. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

With so many homeowners upgrading to surveillance cameras, smart water sensors, and AI-powered devices, the big question is: can this technology work for you or against you when filing storm damage claims? We sat down with Kristen Montgomery of Demesmin and Dover Law Firm to break it down.

Montgomery explained that while insurance companies can’t simply take your surveillance footage without permission, they can request it once you file a claim. That means your Ring or home security camera footage could either back up your story or potentially be used against you.

Smart home tools like water sensors and HVAC monitors are useful for early detection, but they can’t determine the full extent of damage on their own. That’s where an experienced attorney comes in. Montgomery also pointed out that with AI, more types of evidence are becoming admissible in court, making it even more important to understand what your devices are recording.

Her biggest tip? Think ahead. Smart home technology can be a great ally, but remember that anything captured could be used in the claims process.