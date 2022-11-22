Community is the epicenter of Demesmin and Dover Law Firm

Thanksgiving can be a wonderful time of the year to unite with loved ones, but some don’t have the resources to create memorable moments. WSFL Trusted Advisors’, Victor Demesmin Jr. and Jeremy Dover joined Inside South Florida to share how they are helping those in need this season.

“It's about the community for us. We will be doing things for the holiday season in Tampa and South Florida. We will be partnering with the Boys and Girls Club in Tampa and other organizations in South Florida,” says Dover. “We like to connect with everyone and make sure that everyone has a little more light this season.”

Thanksgiving unites families and friends, but it can also bring angelic strangers into your lives.

“There are a lot of people out there that don't have the same resources and situation that me and Jeremy may have,” says Demesmin. “We can shed a little joy in their life for a little bit. We can help and bless someone. People always remember how you made them feel.”

For more information, visit youraccidentattorneys.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Demesmin & Dover Law Firm.