Criminal Defense Myths: What Really Happens Behind the Courtroom Doors

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Demesmin and Dover Law Firm. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Criminal defense attorneys often face misconceptions about their role, and attorneys Francisco Llanos and Christian Lexima are setting the record straight. The two recently joined Inside South Florida to debunk some common myths and give a behind-the-scenes look at what really happens during criminal cases.

One of the biggest misconceptions? That criminal defense attorneys only defend “bad guys.” As Llanos explained, “Everyone is innocent until proven guilty. Although somebody might have committed some sort of crime, we don't just go in there being the defense for the bad guy. What we want to do is make sure that everybody gets a fair trial, which is what the system puts in place so that nobody gets treated incorrectly.”

Lexima emphasized that no matter a person’s guilt or financial situation, having a criminal defense attorney is crucial. “It's important to have a criminal defense attorney on your side, because the prosecution will be held to a high standard and make sure that your rights are protected,” he said.

Another myth they addressed is the dramatized version of trials seen on TV. “Everybody thinks that it's like TV with dramatic moments, and then all of a sudden something happens," Llanos said. "There are some things behind the scenes that a lot of people don't know about. Plea deals are a very big thing, as well as experts and witnesses that come into play that might not be as exciting as dramatic as TV shows, but they are the ones that actually put data and facts on the table that can break a case."

Francisco and Christian remind us: when it comes to the courtroom, knowing your rights and having the right representation makes all the difference.

For those with questions about criminal defense or needing legal assistance, the attorneys encourage reaching out directly. You can contact them through their websiteyouraccidentattorneys.com or call 866-954-6673 to speak with an attorney immediately.