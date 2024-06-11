Demesmin and Dover Law Firm: Championing Inclusivity During Pride Month and Beyond

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Demesmin & Dover Law Firm. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

South Florida's diversity is one of its greatest strengths, and the Demesmin and Dover Law Firm is dedicated to celebrating and supporting that diversity, particularly during Pride Month. Founders Victor Demesmin Jr. and Jeremy Dover are committed to fostering an inclusive environment and supporting the LGBTQ+ community throughout the year. In a recent interview with Inside South Florida, they shared their motivations and ongoing efforts to give back to the community.

Demesmin emphasized the importance of inclusivity and the freedom for individuals to love who they choose, saying, "Since we started [Demesmin and Dover], we've always been that type of firm that's very inclusive of everybody, all beliefs, and all ways of life… For us, [the LGBTQ+ community are] a great group of people, that we've always respected, and we've always tried to find ways to honor them and give them the platform and the freedom to do what they do."

Jeremy added that their firm’s support is not limited to June but is a year-round commitment. He highlighted the importance of Pride Month in commemorating the Stonewall uprising, a pivotal moment in the LGBTQ+ civil rights movement: "We've been doing this for years. Several of our staff are LGBT. We support them every single day of the year, but especially during this month, because it is the commemoration of Stonewall that happened during that time period – in 1969."

Demesmin and Dover's dedication extends beyond Pride Month. They are actively involved in events and initiatives that support the LGBTQ+ community throughout the year. "One of the big things we do to support, and we always participate in every year is the Wilton Manor Stonewall Pride Parade… This year, we will be supporting the community and connecting with everyone out there… That's an event where there's just so much energy and so much positivity, that it just spills out to everyone else." Jeremy explained.

Giving back to the community is a fundamental value for Demesmin and Dover. Demesmin shared his personal commitment: "I've always dreamed as a kid that if I ever had the platform myself to give back to the community, whether it is through what we're doing here for Pride Month, or whether it's for underprivileged kids in South Florida… we're strong believers in being able to use that platform to help other individuals get to the next level."

Demesmin and Dover Law Firm's dedication to inclusivity and community support is evident in their actions and initiatives. Their involvement in Pride Month and continuous support of the LGBTQ+ community reflect their commitment to creating a more inclusive world.

For more information about Demesmin and Dover Law Firm and their initiatives, visit their website, youraccidentattorneys.com, or follow them on social media, @demesminanddover.