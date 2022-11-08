Demesmin and Dover Law Firm, finding forever homes for surrendered pets

There has been a surge of people who adopted pets during the height of the pandemic and are now surrendering those pets leading to overcrowded shelters. WSFL Trusted Advisors’, Victor Demesmin Jr. and Jeremy Dover stopped by to share how you can help these pets.

“We wanted to find another way to give back to the community and connect with people on a different level other than just a law firm,” says Dover.

We Care More Animal Rescue is a foster-based rescue system, in which they place animals in a foster parent’s care while finding the pet a forever home.

“Jeremy was the person who came up with this idea because he loves dogs,” says Demesmin. “We thought it'd be a great thing to do for the community.”

For more information, visit youraccidentattorneys.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Demesmin & Dover Law Firm.