Demesmin and Dover Law Firm partners with Farmshare

WSFL-TV Trusted Advisors’, Victor Demesmin Jr. and Jeremy Dover joined Inside South Florida to share how partnering with Farmshare benefits the community.

“Recently, we started doing some stuff with Farmshare, a national nonprofit food drive organization, which helps feed all those in need,” says Dover. “We decided to partner with Farmshare and do this and be out in the community once a month so that we can help give back and do our part.”

For more information, visit youraccidentattorneys.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Demesmin & Dover Law Firm.