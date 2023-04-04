Watch Now
Trusted AdvisorsDemesmin and Dover

Actions

Demesmin and Dover Law Firm partners with Farmshare

Posted at 6:30 PM, Apr 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-04 18:30:27-04

WSFL-TV Trusted Advisors’, Victor Demesmin Jr. and Jeremy Dover joined Inside South Florida to share how partnering with Farmshare benefits the community.

“Recently, we started doing some stuff with Farmshare, a national nonprofit food drive organization, which helps feed all those in need,” says Dover. “We decided to partner with Farmshare and do this and be out in the community once a month so that we can help give back and do our part.”

For more information, visit youraccidentattorneys.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Demesmin & Dover Law Firm.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Jen-&-Jay-web-banner-480x360.jpg