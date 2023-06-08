Demesmin and Dover Law Firm sheds light on nursing home abuse

WSFL's Trusted Advisors and Managing Partners of Demesmin and Dover Law Firm, Victor Demesmin, Jr. and Jeremy Dover, joined Inside South Florida to discuss crucial actions to take if you suspect nursing home abuse.

“If you suspect that this abuse is happening, a lot of times, it actually is. A lot of people will try to cover it up. That's why they have things like the Agency for Healthcare Administration,” says Dover. “You can report it to them. They take all these reports very seriously and will investigate it but talk to an attorney if you have any concern of these abuses going on.”

