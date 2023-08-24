Demesmin and Dover talk cancer's link to hair relaxers

WSFL's Trusted Advisors and Managing Partners of Demesmin and Dover Law Firm, Victor Demesmin Jr. and Jeremy Dover, joined Inside South Florida to share the harmful effects related to using hair relaxers.

“Studies have found uterine or endometrial cancer are tied to hair relaxers,” says Demesmin. “We have to educate the people and let them know to be careful because these products are still out there on the shelves.”

“If you or any family member has used hair relaxers and it resulted in endometrial or uterine cancer, we can look into it and hopefully try to figure out if this was related in some way. If it was, we can try to get the justice that they deserve,” says Dover.

For more information, visit youraccidentattorneys.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Demesmin & Dover Law Firm.