Demesmin & Dover Partner with Handfuls of Hope for Holiday Toy Drive

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Demesmin and Dover Law Firm. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

The legal team of Demesmin and Dover is once again demonstrating their commitment to community service by partnering with Handfuls of Hope for its annual holiday toy drive. This initiative, which provides toys to families in need, ensures that children experience the magic of the holiday season while lifting a financial burden from parents.

Victor Demesmin shared his passion for the initiative, explaining the motivation behind their involvement. He explains that while the holidays can be a special time, for some families, it can be stressful. Handfuls of Hope lets their company provide a sense of normalcy for these parents, who may otherwise struggle to afford gifts for their kids.

During the event, the Demesmin & Dover offices are transformed into a holiday haven. Parents are invited to select toys for their children, who are joyfully occupied nearby, oblivious to the behind-the-scenes efforts. This thoughtful setup ensures parents can experience the joy of giving while preserving the magic for their children.

For Jeremy Dover, the initiative holds personal meaning. “I'm one of those weird people who I loved getting gifts as a kid but now, I don't like getting gifts. I love giving them a lot more than I love getting them. And this is a way we get to do that. It's cool to help out these families and put them into that sense of normalcy,” he said.

The team has been involved with Handfuls of Hope for several years, consistently providing a space for families to receive the support they need during the holidays.

Demesmin & Dover invites community members to join the cause. Whether by donating toys, volunteering time, or spreading the word, there are plenty of ways to contribute. “We’re always open to volunteers and donations,” said Demesmin.

For those looking to contribute, visit YourAccidentAttorneys.com or call 866-954-6673. Community members can also drop off gifts at the firm’s office, where the team ensures donations reach families in need.

For Demesmin & Dover, the Handfuls of Hope toy drive is just one of many initiatives throughout the year. Their dedication to the South Florida community continues to inspire, showing how businesses can lead by example in spreading joy and hope.

If you’re looking for a way to give back this holiday season, consider supporting this heartfelt initiative and helping families experience the warmth of the holidays.