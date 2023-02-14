How Demesmin and Dover celebrate the culture

It’s Black History month and a time to recognize and celebrate the outstanding people who have made gallant strides that have positively impacted the world. WSFL-TV Trusted Advisors’, Victor Demesmin Jr. and Jeremy Dover joined Inside South Florida to share how they celebrate during the month of February.

“Celebrating the culture is very important,” says Demesmin. “We've come a long way.”

Demesmin and Dover Law Firm choose to build its community by helping underserved populations.

“There are numerous organizations that we’re a part of, including Handy Homes and Carl's Village,” says Demesmin. “We're all about inspiring, motivating and giving back to the community.”

For more information, visit youraccidentattorneys.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Demesmin & Dover Law Firm.