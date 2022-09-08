How self-driving cars can affect you with Demesmin and Dover Law Firm

We might not have flying cars, but self-driving cars are a reality. For many drivers it can cause some anxiety on the road. WSFL-TV Trusted Advisors, Victor Demesmin Jr. and Jeremy Dover, joined Inside South Florida to share more about how self-driving cars work.

“It's programmed with so much technology,” says Dover. “It's uses reactive artificial intelligence.”

These innovative cars leave some to question if they are safe to drive.

“Like any other product, there are some malfunctions, but these cars are tested,” says Demesmin. “They are safe but things can happen.”

Others may wonder who’s at fault if you are involved in an accident while driving one of these vehicles. Demesmin has the answer.

“You're still at fault,” says Demesmin. “It doesn't release you from any kind of liability. You still own the car, and you're still technically driving the car.”

