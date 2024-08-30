How to Prepare for Storm Season with Demesmin and Dover: A Guide to Homeowners Insurance

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Demesmin and Dover Law Firm. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As storm season approaches in South Florida, ensuring you are adequately prepared is crucial. Our trusted legal advisors at Demesmin and Dover Law Firm offer essential advice on navigating homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and post-storm recovery.

Before a storm hits, it's vital to prepare in advance. Senior Attorney Khambrel Davis suggests taking a proactive approach:



Review Your Insurance Policy: Make sure your homeowners insurance policy is active and up to date. Understand what is covered under your policy and what isn’t, so there are no surprises after a storm. Gather Emergency Supplies: Stock up on essential items such as water, batteries, flashlights, and non-perishable food. Being prepared can make a big difference when a storm is imminent.

Associate Attorney Nathacha Bien-Aime highlights the importance of flood insurance, especially for those living in flood-prone areas:

No Legal Requirement, But Highly Recommended: While Florida law does not mandate flood insurance, it is highly recommended, particularly for residents near water or along the coast. Homeowners insurance typically does not cover flood damage, so having a separate flood insurance policy provides crucial protection.

If a storm is forecasted to hit your area, it's essential to take immediate steps to ensure your safety and the protection of your property:

Stay Informed: Keep a close eye on weather updates and forecasts. Knowing when and where a storm will hit allows you to make informed decisions about whether to stay or evacuate. Check Your Policy: Confirm that your insurance policy is intact and understand the details of your coverage.

After a storm passes, assessing the damage and documenting everything is critical. Nathacha advises the following steps:

Assess and Document Damage: Take photographs of all damages and keep a detailed list of any items that are missing or destroyed. Seek Professional Help: Contact a legal professional or public adjuster to review your insurance policy and guide you through the claims process. Consulting with contractors can also help determine repair costs.

Nathacha emphasizes the importance of seeking expert guidance after a storm:

Peace of Mind: Professionals, such as attorneys at Demesmin and Dover, can provide clarity and support during a stressful time, ensuring you understand your rights and options under your insurance policy.

For more information or if you need help navigating your insurance claims, contact Demesmin and Dover by calling 866-954-MORE (866-954-6673).