Injured on the Job? Here’s What to Do Right Away, According to the Pros

Workplace injuries can be stressful, confusing, and overwhelming—but acting quickly and correctly is key to protecting your health and your legal rights. Simon Abramovici and Francisco Llanos from Demesmin and Dover Law Firm stopped by Inside South Florida to break down the essential steps every employee should take if injured on the job.

“You should report that injury to your employer as soon as possible, usually thorough your human resources representative,” says Simon. While state law allows up to 30 days to report a workplace injury, Simon strongly recommends doing it right away—and in writing, via email or text, to create a clear record.

Francisco adds, “You have a 30-day window that you have to go ahead and have this communication with them. Why is this important? Because you just want to get the ball rolling.” He also explains that early reporting helps preserve important evidence, like surveillance footage or witness statements.

One of the most frequent errors? Going straight to your private doctor. “Remember that workers' compensation is a separate system beyond your private insurance carrier,” Simon explains. “When you report your workers’ compensation accident to your HR director or employer, they're going to send you to a work comp clinic, who is going to refer you to any specialists that may be required. Everything will be covered by the workers’ compensation insurance carrier.”

If you're unsure how to proceed, the team at Demesmin and Dover Law Firm is available 24/7 to walk you through the process.