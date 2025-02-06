Motorcycle Accidents in Florida: What You Need to Know About Insurance & Legal Protection

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Demesmin and Dover Law Firm. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Motorcycle accidents can have devastating consequences, and navigating insurance claims can be a complex process. Unlike standard car accident claims, motorcycle accident victims in Florida do not receive Personal Injury Protection (PIP) benefits, leaving them responsible for their own medical expenses.

Attorneys James Klein and Christian Lexima from the Law Offices of Demesmin & Dover, Inside South Florida’s trusted legal advisors, shed light on the key differences between motorcycle and car accident claims and how motorcyclists can protect themselves financially.

According to associate attorney Klein, one of the biggest challenges motorcyclists face after an accident is the lack of PIP coverage, which typically covers medical expenses in car accidents. This means that, without the right insurance, motorcycle riders must pay out-of-pocket for costly hospital bills and medical care.

“With motorcycles in particular, we generally see exuberant amounts of damages and bills that can be racked up to several hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Klein explained. “It's important to take the proper steps to insure yourself.”

Among the most common mistakes motorcyclists make when handling claims:



Not carrying uninsured/underinsured motorist (UM/UIM) coverage

Failing to document the accident properly

Not seeking legal advice early on

Senior personal injury attorney Lexima emphasized that Uninsured Motorist (UM) and Underinsured Motorist (UIM) coverage is essential for motorcycle riders, as Florida does not require drivers to carry bodily injury insurance.

“If the person who caused the accident doesn't have bodily injury coverage, which is the money that pays for your injuries, then the UM coverage will be the insurance coverage that will be able to assist the motorcyclists in this situation,” Christian said. “I would suggest at least $100,000 just to protect yourself in case you get in car accident.”

If a motorcyclist is involved in an accident, taking the right steps immediately can make a significant difference in the outcome of their claim. The attorneys outlined key actions victims should take:



Check for injuries – Seek medical attention immediately, even if the injury doesn’t seem severe. Call the police – Filing a police report is crucial for documentation. Gather evidence – Take photos, videos, and witness statements to support your case. Use a helmet cam or dashcam – If possible, use footage to help prove liability. Contact an attorney – Seeking legal counsel early on can help maximize compensation and protect your rights.

For riders looking to ensure their safety and financial protection, legal assistance is key. The Demesmin and Dover Law Firm specializes in motorcycle accident claims and insurance disputes, helping victims secure the compensation they deserve.

