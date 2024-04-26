Navigating Probate: Insights from Demesmin & Dover's Legal Experts

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Demesmin & Dover Law Firm. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Dealing with legal matters, especially after an accident or loss, can be overwhelming. To shed light on handling such situations, Inside South Florida recently visited Demesmin & Dover to speak with legal advisors Jeremy Dover and Khambrel Davis about probate.

Probate, Jeremy explained, is the judicial process of settling someone's estate after they pass away. It involves managing and distributing assets, including property, bank accounts, and belongings, according to the deceased's wishes or state laws if there's no will or trust in place.

Khambrel elaborated on the difference between a will and a trust. While both are estate planning documents, a will requires probate, whereas a trust operates outside of probate. Trusts offer the advantage of avoiding probate, but a will may still be necessary, as it can create a trust or address other estate matters.

When asked if probate is always required, Khambrel emphasized the importance of considering the assets involved. In Florida, assets like homes are typically subject to probate due to homestead exemptions, which protect them from creditors. However, for smaller assets like jewelry, probate may not be necessary.

Jeremy advised seeking legal assistance promptly. Whether drafting a will or navigating probate, consulting with an attorney ensures clarity on objectives and legal processes. Understanding the interplay between wills and trusts allows for tailored estate planning to meet individual needs.

For those seeking further guidance, Jeremy and Khambrel recommended reaching out to Demesmin & Dover's legal team. With 24/7 availability, they provide support and expertise to individuals preparing wills, managing estates, or dealing with legal matters after accidents.