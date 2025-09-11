Navigating Workers’ Comp While Working Remotely

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by the Demesmin & Dover Law Firm. All opinions and views are those of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

With remote work on the rise, questions about how workers’ compensation applies outside the office are more important than ever. Simon Abramovici, senior workers’ compensation attorney at Demesmin & Dover, explained to Inside South Florida that an injury must stem from a work-related risk to qualify, like tripping over employer-installed wires, versus something unrelated, like tripping over a pet.

Employers should aim to create safe, ergonomic setups for remote staff, but Simon notes that claims are more likely to be denied when working from home. Remote employees can protect themselves by keeping a dedicated workspace and limiting non-work activities during work hours.