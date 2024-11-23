Navigating Workers' Compensation During the Holiday Season

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Demesmin and Dover Law Firm. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

The holiday season brings with it unique challenges and considerations for both employers and employees, particularly when it comes to workplace injuries and workers' compensation. Francisco Llanos and Simon Abramovici from the trusted law offices of Demesmin & Dover returned to Inside South Florida to share insights on ensuring safety and understanding legal protections during this busy time of year.

Francisco highlighted the increased risk of workplace injuries due to the holiday season's intensified workload. Many businesses, especially in retail and delivery sectors, ramp up staffing by hiring temporary workers. However, not all employers bring in enough additional staff, leading to regular employees working longer hours, experiencing fatigue, and being at higher risk of injuries. He stressed that employers should ensure adequate staffing to prevent accidents and create a safer work environment.

Simon explained the legal considerations companies must take into account when hosting holiday parties. Employers should ensure:



Voluntary Attendance: Holiday party participation should not be mandatory to avoid potential legal liabilities. Clear Purpose: The event must be purely social. Any work-related seminars, networking events, or activities that benefit the company’s productivity could be misconstrued as part of the job, potentially leading to legal issues.

Francisco clarified that workers’ compensation laws apply equally to all employees, whether they are temporary hires or long-term staff. He noted that some seasonal workers, such as delivery drivers for major companies like Amazon and Walmart, may mistakenly believe they aren’t entitled to workers’ compensation because of their short-term roles. However, as soon as an individual is officially hired by an employer—even if it’s for a limited period—they are covered under workers’ compensation laws.

Whether you're an employer ensuring safety during a bustling holiday rush or an employee navigating your rights, staying informed is key to a safe and joyous season.

