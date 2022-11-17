Prepare for the Unexpected with Uninsured and Underinsured Motorist Coverage

The aftermath of being involved in a car accident can cause mental anguish. WSFL Trusted Advisors’, Victor Demesmin Jr. and Jeremy Dover joined Inside South Florida to share the types of auto coverages that may offer you a sense of relief.

“Florida is a no-fault state. That means Florida has what is called personal injury protection or PIP. Even though it says no-fault, there's still someone that is technically at fault,” says Demesmin. “The reason why Florida calls itself a no-fault state is because no matter who's at fault the first $10,000 in medical benefits always comes from your own insurance company.”

There are other types of coverage that may supplement the cost of your injuries and damages if involved in an auto collision.

“In the state of Florida, it's not a requirement to have bodily injury coverage. If a person doesn't have bodily injury coverage, then hopefully you have uninsured or underinsured motorist coverage on your policy,” says Demesmin. “If they don't have bodily injury coverage, or they don't have enough bodily injury coverage, that's where the underinsured comes in.”

