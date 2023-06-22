Red light cameras debunked

WSFL's Trusted Advisors and Managing Partners of Demesmin and Dover Law Firm, Victor Demesmin, Jr. and Jeremy Dover, joined Inside South Florida to share the facts that you need to know about red light cameras.

“When the light turns red, the camera will take a photo of anything that goes through the intersection. It takes a 12 second video, as well,” says Dover. “It's going to have a certain price based on how fast you were going. You can pay or you can contest it in court.”

For more information, visit youraccidentattorneys.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Demesmin & Dover Law Firm.