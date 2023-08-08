South Florida’s homelessness factors

WSFL's Trusted Advisors and Managing Partners of Demesmin and Dover Law Firm, Victor Demesmin Jr. and Jeremy Dover, joined Inside South Florida to share the leading contributions that advance homelessness.

“A lot of the women who are unhoused are dealing with an abusive area that they can't go back to. On top of that, you have the unemployment rate and poverty, which are going up. Inflation has contributed to a lack of affordable housing,” says Dover. “These people don't have the resources, and they end up in these situations.”

