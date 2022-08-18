Stay safe while riding a motorcycle with WSFL-TV Trusted Advisors, Victor Demesmin Jr. and Jeremy Dover

Many people enjoy the thrill and exhilaration of riding a motorcycle. However, it can be very dangerous if proper precautions are not taken. WSFL-TV Trusted Advisors, Victor Demesmin Jr. and Jeremy Dover, stopped by Inside South Florida with helpful tips to keep you safe.

“It's very important for the motorcyclist and the riders to take their time when it’s raining because there are other people on the road,” says Demesmin. “The most important thing is to take proper precautions when motorcyclists are going in and out of lanes and it's wet and rainy.”

There is a safe distance that a driver should maintain when close to a motorcyclist says Dover.

“You always need to think from the perspective of the car and the motorcyclist,” says Dover. “In Florida, the motorcycle test tell you that a safe distance is three seconds. In my opinion, that’s a minimum and you should always be farther away.”

Demesmin also shares other tips people should know regarding motorcyclists.

“As a motorcyclist, I would be on the defense because sometimes people just don't see you. That's very important,” says Demesmin. “It's important to wear a helmet. I know it's not required, but I think it's a must down here.”

