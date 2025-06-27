Storm Season Insurance Tips: What Homeowners Need to Know Now

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Demesmin and Dover Law Firm. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

With storm season on the horizon, experts are urging homeowners to take a closer look at their insurance policies, before disaster strikes. Ben Wynn and Natacha Bien-Aimé of Demesmin & Dover Law Firm joined Inside South Florida to break down some of the most common gaps in coverage and how to proactively protect your home and your finances.

Common Gaps in Coverage

As Wynn explains, most people think homeowners insurance automatically protects them from everything, but that’s not always the case. Key gaps include:

Limited Reporting Windows : You only have a certain amount of time to file or respond to an insurance claim after damage occurs.

: You only have a certain amount of time to file or respond to an insurance claim after damage occurs. Separate Policies Needed for Flood Damage : A hurricane might cause flooding, but flood damage is often not covered unless you have a separate flood insurance policy or a flood endorsement.

: A hurricane might cause flooding, but flood damage is often not covered unless you have a separate flood insurance policy or a flood endorsement. Additional Living Expenses (ALE): If your home is uninhabitable after a storm, you may be entitled to compensation for hotel stays, food, and other living costs—but not all homeowners know to ask for it.

What to Do If You’re Not Covered

If your policy doesn’t cover a specific type of damage, you still have options. Wynn recommends contacting your insurer directly to ask them for a detailed explanation, including the specific policy language. He also advises asking about endorsements, or policy add-ons that can expand your coverage.

For example, if your plan doesn’t cover flood damage, you may be able to purchase a flood endorsement or get a separate flood insurance policy altogether.

Be Proactive, Not Reactive

When it comes to preparing for a storm, Bien-Aimé stresses the importance of:

Documenting Your Property : Take clear photos of your home and belongings before a storm hits.

: Take clear photos of your home and belongings a storm hits. Securing Your Surroundings : Trim trees, secure loose items, and protect windows and doors.

: Trim trees, secure loose items, and protect windows and doors. Staying Informed: Pay close attention to weather forecasts and local advisories.

If the Insurance Company Gives You the Runaround

If your claim is denied or delayed, don’t go it alone. “Consult an insurance attorney, someone who handles first-party property claims like myself,” said Wynn. “Having an attorney send a demand letter to the insurance company on your behalf can really help move things along.”