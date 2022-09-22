The effects of lending out your car with Demesmin & Dover Law Firm

Allowing others to borrow your car can have its consequences. WSFL-TV Trusted Advisors, Victor Demesmin Jr. and Jeremy Dover, joined Inside South Florida to share the possible risk of lending someone your car.

“The first thing question is who are you lending it to? Is it someone that's trustworthy?” say Demesmin. “That's important because you're still responsible for whatever that person does in that vehicle.”

If you’re questioning if your auto insurance carrier will cover your vehicle in this instance, the law firm has the answer for you.

“Your insurance will still cover your vehicle if someone else borrows your car. There are exceptions to that. Sometimes they'll ask you who's in your household. Please list them on the policy,” says Demesmin. “If you fail to do that, that would be considered a material misrepresentation. If that happens, they can deny coverage when you do get in an accident.”

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by Demesmin and Dover Law Firm.