The facts about homeowners’ and flood insurance

WSFL's Trusted Advisors and Managing Partners of Demesmin and Dover Law Firm, Victor Demesmin Jr. and Jeremy Dover, joined Inside South Florida to share what you may need to know about homeowner’s and flood insurance coverage.

“If a storm comes in and causes wind damage and water gets in through where that damage was caused from a windstorm, it will be covered in your homeowner’s policy,” says Dover. “If water starts gathering and it comes from the ground up and enters underneath the door and doesn't have a wind created opening, you would not be covered under your homeowner’s policy. If you had a flood insurance policy, you would be covered.”

For more information, visit youraccidentattorneys.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Demesmin & Dover Law Firm.