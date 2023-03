WSFL-TV Trusted Advisors’, Victor Demesmin Jr. and Jeremy Dover, joined Inside South Florida to share the consequences of lane splitting.

“Lane splitting is when a motorcycle goes between two vehicles when there is stopped or slowed traffic,” says Dover. “It's a moving violation. You can get a fine of up to $500.”

For more information, visit youraccidentattorneys.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Demesmin & Dover Law Firm.