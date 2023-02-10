Tips if involved in a rideshare crash

Having adequate auto insurance can help cover expenses if involved in a crash. WSFL-TV Trusted Advisors’, Victor Demesmin Jr. and Jeremy Dover joined Inside South Florida to share tips if you’re in a collision while occupying a rideshare.

“If you're involved in a rideshare accident, you need to make sure that no one is injured,” says Dover. “After that, call the police.”

If you’re questioning whether you’re financially responsible if you’re involved in an auto accident while traveling in a rideshare, Demesmin has the answer.

“If you're a passenger, and they're at fault, there's money to go after,” says Demesmin.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Demesmin & Dover Law Firm.