Tips to keep you safe from distracted driving

Whether you’re tussling with your kids, fidgeting with the radio, or glancing at your text messages, that all sums up to being distracted while driving behind the wheel. WSFL-TV Trusted Advisors’, Victor Demesmin Jr. and Jeremy Dover joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help you stay focused while driving.

“There are about three main types of distracted driving. There is visual distracted driving, which means that you take your eyes off the road,” says Dover. “Taking your hands off the wheel to grab something is manual distracted driving. There's also cognitive distracted driving, which means you're not paying attention.”

Distracted driving can lead to devastating effects. Dover offers tips to help you avoid its potential consequences.

“You can never control what the other driver is doing so be a defensive driver,” says Dover. “Staying far away, always looking in your mirrors, keeping your hands on the wheel, and avoiding distracted drivers will help you avoid any situation that you weren't expecting.”

