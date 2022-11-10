Tips to protect your property after a hurricane

The aftermath of a hurricane can be devastating to you and your family. WSFL Trusted Advisors’, Victor Demesmin Jr. and Jeremy Dover joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help if your home experiences damages from a hurricane.

“Legally, you have to make sure that your policy is effective because once hurricane watches or warnings are issued insurance companies aren't going to issue homeowners’ policies with hurricane coverage,” says Dover. “After a hurricane, document and take pictures of everything, and then call an attorney. An attorney can help you with the insurance company.”

Avoid the mistake of delaying to file a claim within a timely manner.

“If you have property damage and make a claim, you want to do a prompt notice as quickly as possible within a reasonable amount of time,” says Demesmin. “If it's anything related to a hurricane, two years is the time limit that you have.”

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Demesmin & Dover Law Firm.