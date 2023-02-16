Tips to rid points from driving record

Moving violations can result in points added to your driving record. WSFL-TV Trusted Advisors’, Victor Demesmin Jr. and Jeremy Dover joined Inside South Florida to talk about the effects and remedies of receiving points on your driving record.

“These points are added to your record and stay for a certain amount of time,” says Demesmin. “If you don't take care of them, there are ramifications.”

Fortunately, it is possible to remove points from your driving record.

“There are facilities out there that will help you contest these points,” says Demesmin. “You can try to fight in court.”

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Demesmin & Dover Law Firm.