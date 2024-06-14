Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Demesmin and Dover Law Firm. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Today, we're delving into the critical topic of DUI laws and legal advice with trusted legal advisors from the Demesmin and Dover Law Firm. Joining Inside South Florida are attorneys Hunter Rhyne and Khambrel Davis, who will shed light on the intricacies of DUI laws in Florida and what steps to take if you find yourself in such a situation.

Khambrel explains that under Florida law, you are subject to a DUI charge if you are driving with impaired faculties due to alcohol or drugs, or if your blood alcohol concentration (BAC) is 0.08% or higher. This applies to any situation where your normal driving abilities are compromised, putting you at risk of a DUI arrest.

Hunter emphasizes the importance of being respectful and composed when pulled over for a DUI. Since most DUI stops are recorded on police body Khambreleras, maintaining a calm demeanor is crucial. He advises against self-incrimination and notes that while you must comply with the breath test due to Florida's implied consent law, you can decline to perform field sobriety exercises. Refusal to submit to a breath test will result in an automatic license suspension, so understanding these nuances is vital.

Khambrel highlights the significance of involving an experienced DUI attorney if you are pulled over. Factors such as potential jail time, especially for repeat offenses, and the involvement of minors can complicate your case. Attorneys can meticulously review the body Khambrelera footage and ensure that police procedures were followed correctly, providing angles for defense or damage mitigation.

Hunter outlines the immediate steps to consider if you are charged with a DUI. Your DUI citation will serve as your temporary driver's license for the first 10 days post-arrest. Following this period, you must decide whether to request a formal review hearing with the DMV or waive it, a decision best made with the guidance of an experienced attorney.

If you find yourself in a DUI predicament, it's crucial to contact experienced attorneys like those at Demesmin and Dover.