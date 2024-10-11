Understanding Employer Responsibilities in Workers' Compensation Claims

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Demesmin and Dover Law Firm. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Navigating workers' compensation can be challenging, but associate attorneys Simon Abramovici and Francisco Llanos from Demesmin and Dover Law Offices provided key insights on employer responsibilities during a recent interview. They emphasized the importance of three primary responsibilities employers have when an employee files a workers' compensation claim.

First, employers must display a "broken arm" poster in a visible location to inform employees about the process for reporting work-related accidents and where to seek treatment. Second, employers are required to report any work-related accident to their workers' compensation carrier within seven days of receiving notice. Finally, employers must complete the first report of injury form with the employee and send it to the insurance carrier.

To ensure a smooth claims process, employers should promptly inform employees about where to go for medical care. They should also communicate any light-duty restrictions recommended by a walk-in clinic, enabling employees to inform the insurance carrier and continue receiving compensation.

When an employer disputes a claim, Simon advised employees to seek legal assistance immediately. Workers' compensation cases can involve complex litigation, so consulting an attorney is essential for navigating disputes effectively.

Francisco explained that workers' compensation applies even if a third party causes the injury, such as in a car accident. As long as the employee was performing job-related duties, workers' compensation benefits should cover the injury. In these situations, Demesmin and Dover can help clarify the intersection between workers' compensation and bodily injury claims.

For more information or assistance with workers' compensation, Demesmin and Dover can be reached at 866-954-6673 or through their website, YourAccidentAttorneys.com. They are committed to providing support and guidance to help the community understand their rights.