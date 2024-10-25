Understanding Intestate Succession Laws: A Legal Breakdown from Demesmin & Dover

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Demesmin and Dover Law Firm. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

At the Law Offices of Demesmin & Dover, legal advisors Hunter Rhyne and Khambrel Davis provided insight into the complexities of intestate succession laws in Florida. Intestate succession occurs when a person dies without a will, leaving the distribution of their assets to be determined by state law.

Hunter explained that when a person, or decedent, passes away without a will, Florida law dictates who inherits their estate. For example, if the decedent has a spouse and children in common, the spouse typically inherits 100% of the assets. However, if the decedent leaves behind only children and no spouse, the assets are divided equally among the children.

To avoid dying intestate, Hunter emphasized the importance of hiring an attorney to draft a will, which can help ensure that assets are distributed according to the decedent’s wishes. A will can also be used to create a trust, potentially streamlining the distribution process and minimizing complications in probate court.

Khambrel added that Demesmin & Dover can assist in drafting the necessary documents, whether for a will or a trust, and help clients navigate the nuances of estate planning. While probate is sometimes unavoidable, proper planning can help minimize its impact.

For those seeking assistance with estate planning or to learn more about intestate succession laws, visit youraccidentattorneys.com.