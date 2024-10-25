Watch Now
Inside South FloridaTrusted AdvisorsDemesmin and Dover

Actions

Understanding Intestate Succession Laws: A Legal Breakdown from Demesmin & Dover

Posted

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Demesmin and Dover Law Firm. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

At the Law Offices of Demesmin & Dover, legal advisors Hunter Rhyne and Khambrel Davis provided insight into the complexities of intestate succession laws in Florida. Intestate succession occurs when a person dies without a will, leaving the distribution of their assets to be determined by state law.

Hunter explained that when a person, or decedent, passes away without a will, Florida law dictates who inherits their estate. For example, if the decedent has a spouse and children in common, the spouse typically inherits 100% of the assets. However, if the decedent leaves behind only children and no spouse, the assets are divided equally among the children.

To avoid dying intestate, Hunter emphasized the importance of hiring an attorney to draft a will, which can help ensure that assets are distributed according to the decedent’s wishes. A will can also be used to create a trust, potentially streamlining the distribution process and minimizing complications in probate court.

Khambrel added that Demesmin & Dover can assist in drafting the necessary documents, whether for a will or a trust, and help clients navigate the nuances of estate planning. While probate is sometimes unavoidable, proper planning can help minimize its impact.

For those seeking assistance with estate planning or to learn more about intestate succession laws, visit youraccidentattorneys.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com