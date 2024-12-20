Understanding Legal Charges: Misdemeanors, Felonies, and More

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Demesmin and Dover Law Firm. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Inside South Florida sat down with legal experts Khambrel Davis and Hunter Rhyne from the trusted team at Demesmin and Dover Law Firm to break down the complexities of criminal charges, including misdemeanors, felonies, violent crimes, and white-collar offenses.

Misdemeanors vs. Felonies

Hunter explained the distinction between misdemeanors and felonies, emphasizing that while misdemeanors are often viewed as less severe, they can still carry significant consequences.



Misdemeanors: Typically involve lesser offenses but can result in penalties of up to 364 days in jail for first-degree misdemeanors.

Typically involve lesser offenses but can result in penalties of up to 364 days in jail for first-degree misdemeanors. Felonies: Include more serious crimes like homicide or possession of a fake ID, with penalties ranging from extensive jail time to life imprisonment.

“When you get more into the weeds of what's really going on, you find out that there are plenty of reasons why misdemeanors are just as serious as a felony,” Hunter stressed. “It's important to hire an attorney that can help you navigate whatever crime you're charged with.”

What Constitutes a Violent Crime?

Khambrel elaborated that any act causing harm to another person’s body, even minor contact like a push or punch, can be classified as a violent crime. This includes offenses involving weapons such as knives, sticks, or any object used to inflict injury. "It doesn't have to have significant harm or any bruising. Even just the touching of a person and you could get labeled as a violent criminal offender," Khambrel noted.

White-Collar Crimes

Hunter shifted gears to define white-collar crimes, describing them as non-violent offenses often involving financial deceit, such as fraud, embezzlement, or misallocation of funds. Unlike violent crimes, white-collar offenses focus on theft through manipulation and paperwork.

What to Do If You’re Charged

The attorneys shared their top advice: remain silent and immediately contact a lawyer. "Anything you say can and will be used against you in court," Khambrel warned, urging viewers to seek legal assistance promptly.

For expert legal support, reach out to Demesmin and Dover at 866-954-MORE (866-954-6673) or YourAccidentAttorneys.com.