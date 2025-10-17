What Homeowners Should Know Before Filing a Hurricane Claim

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Demesmin and Dover Law Firm. All opinions expressed are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect the views of WSFL-TV.

When a hurricane hits, many homeowners assume their insurance company will take care of everything. But one wrong move could cost you your claim. Inside South Florida spoke with junior partner bodily insurance presuit Christian Lexima and senior property damage attorney Kristen Montgomery from Demesmin & Dover Law Firm to break down the most common mistakes and how to avoid them.

Their top advice:



Report your claim immediately. Don’t wait! Delays can void your coverage.

Don’t wait! Delays can void your coverage. Document everything. Take photos, videos, and detailed notes of all damage.

Take photos, videos, and detailed notes of all damage. Preserve the evidence. Keep broken parts like pipes or shingles for inspection.

They also reminded viewers that the fine print matters, deadlines to file can be as short as 60 to 90 days, and failure to mitigate damage could jeopardize your case.

If your claim is denied, Demesmin & Dover will help you review your policy, contact your insurer, and fight for the resolution you deserve.