Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Inside South FloridaTrusted AdvisorsDemesmin and Dover

Actions

What Homeowners Should Know Before Filing a Hurricane Claim

What Homeowners Should Know Before Filing a Hurricane Claim
Posted

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Demesmin and Dover Law Firm. All opinions expressed are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect the views of WSFL-TV.

When a hurricane hits, many homeowners assume their insurance company will take care of everything. But one wrong move could cost you your claim. Inside South Florida spoke with junior partner bodily insurance presuit Christian Lexima and senior property damage attorney Kristen Montgomery from Demesmin & Dover Law Firm to break down the most common mistakes and how to avoid them.

Their top advice:

  • Report your claim immediately. Don’t wait! Delays can void your coverage.
  • Document everything. Take photos, videos, and detailed notes of all damage.
  • Preserve the evidence. Keep broken parts like pipes or shingles for inspection.

They also reminded viewers that the fine print matters, deadlines to file can be as short as 60 to 90 days, and failure to mitigate damage could jeopardize your case.

If your claim is denied, Demesmin & Dover will help you review your policy, contact your insurer, and fight for the resolution you deserve.

For more information, visit youraccidentattorneys.com or call 866-954-MORE (6673).

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com