What to Do After a Workplace Injury: Experts Break Down the First Steps

A workplace injury can happen in an instant, and according to legal experts, how quickly you act afterward can determine the outcome of your entire claim. Attorneys Simon Abramovici and Francisco Llanos joined Inside South Florida to explain the most important steps employees should take and the common mistakes that can jeopardize their case.

Abramovici says the very first thing an injured worker should do is notify their employer, ideally a manager or Human Resources. While Florida law doesn’t require written notice, he stresses that employees should always send a text or email documenting what happened.

According to Llanos, the clock starts ticking right away. Injured workers have 30 days to report an accident. Missing that deadline can legally allow an employer or insurance company to deny the entire claim. Immediate reporting also helps preserve key evidence, including workplace video or incident documentation.

One big misconception: going straight to a personal doctor. Workers’ compensation is a separate system, and treatment must begin at the doctors and specialists assigned through the employer’s workers’ comp clinic. Using private insurance can disrupt the process and delay care.