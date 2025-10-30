What to Do If You’re Injured at Work: Demesmin & Dover Attorneys Share Crucial Workers’ Comp Advice

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Demesmin and Dover Law Firm. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Workers’ compensation is meant to protect employees, but according to Christopher Dallegrand and Simon Abramovici of Demesmin & Dover Law Firm, it can be full of pitfalls if you don’t know your rights.

Speaking with Inside South Florida, the attorneys explained that one of the biggest mistakes employees make is failing to report a workplace accident within 30 days. “If you don’t report it in time, it can be used as a defense to deny your claim,” Abramovici said. The law, he adds, is designed to cover 100% of medical care and lost wages related to an on-the-job injury, but only if it’s properly reported and documented.

The attorneys also shared a recent case where an employer tried to convince an injured worker to lie about how his injury occurred. “His employer told him to say it happened in a car accident,” Dallegrand recalled. “We stepped in immediately and made sure his rights were protected.”