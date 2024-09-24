What to Do If You’re Pulled Over for a DUI: Insights from Legal Experts at Demesmin and Dover

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Demesmin and Dover. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Driving under the influence is a serious offense, and it’s important to know what steps to take if you ever find yourself in that situation. Inside South Florida recently sat down with trusted legal advisors from the Law Offices of Demesmin and Dover to break down what constitutes a DUI in Florida and how to handle such a situation.

In Florida, you can be charged with a DUI if your blood alcohol content (BAC) is over 0.08%. However, you can also be cited for driving under the influence of prescription drugs, non-prescription drugs, or illegal substances if they impair your ability to drive. Additionally, driving while impaired by factors such as lack of sleep can also lead to a DUI charge, even if no substances are involved.

If you are pulled over under suspicion of a DUI, the attorneys at Demesmin and Dover stress the importance of remaining respectful and keeping your responses brief and focused. Be polite and inform the officer that you would like legal representation before answering further questions. It’s essential to avoid providing unnecessary information during your interaction.

If you are cited for a DUI, attorney Hunter emphasized that your driver's license will be suspended immediately. The citation acts as your temporary license for the next 10 days, during which it is crucial to contact an experienced attorney. Reaching out to legal counsel quickly ensures that you have the best options available to manage the situation, both regarding your license and the case itself.

The attorneys at Demesmin and Dover highlight that the options available to resolve your case can become limited quickly. An experienced attorney can help you navigate the process and work toward the best possible outcome.

