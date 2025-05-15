What to Know About Mold, Water Damage, and Property Insurance Claims

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Demesmin and Dover. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Water damage and mold can wreak havoc on your home and your wallet if you’re not properly covered. To break down what homeowners need to know, Inside South Florida sat down with attorneys Natacha Bien-Aime and Kristen Montgomery from Demesmin & Dover Law Firm.

Is Mold Always Covered?

Not necessarily. According to Bien-Aime, not all mold is covered by insurance policies. “If it was a sudden or accidental covered peril under the policy, then it will be covered by the insurance. That could include something like a pipe burst in your home.”

What Should You Do If You Notice Water Damage?

“I do not recommend contacting the insurance company first, because they may require you to file a claim or they may construe your inquiry as a claim,” said Montgomery. “If you’re not sure whether you want to pursue that claim, that may not be the best approach.”

She also noted that if you do decide to file, do it immediately. Most policies have a “prompt notice” provision requiring quick reporting once damage is suspected.

How Do Insurance Companies Evaluate Mold Claims?

Insurance providers typically investigate the origin of the mold to determine whether it was caused by a covered peril. They also assess the extent of damage and necessary remediation to decide how much, if anything, will be covered.

Need Help Navigating Your Claim?

Bien-Aime and Montgomery encourage homeowners to reach out for a policy review or legal guidance. You can contact Demesmin and Dover Law Firm at 1-866-954-MORE (6673) or YourAccidentAttorneys.com.