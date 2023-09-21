What you need to know before operating a scooter

WSFL's Trusted Advisors and Managing Partners of Demesmin and Dover Law Firm, Victor Demesmin Jr. and Jeremy Dover, joined Inside South Florida to share the facts about riding scooters in SoFlo.

“You should be riding in the bike lane furthest to the right,” says Dover.

“We have to give the right of way to pedestrians, scooters, bicyclists or cyclists,” says Demesmin. “If an accident does occur, definitely, call the cops, do a police report, and take pictures.”

For more information, visit youraccidentattorneys.com

