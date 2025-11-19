When 800,000 Pounds of Steel Collides: Understanding the Legal Complexities of Truck Accidents

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Demesmin and Dover Law Firm. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Truck accidents are among the most devastating incidents on the road, often resulting in life-altering consequences. On Inside South Florida, attorneys Francisco Llanos and Hunter Rhyne from Demesmin & Dover Law Firm joined the show to explain why these crashes are so different from regular car accidents and what steps victims should take immediately after one occurs.

Unlike standard vehicle collisions, truck accidents often involve multiple layers of liability. A single crash may include separate insurance policies for the truck, the trailer, and even the freight being transported. Sorting through these overlapping claims requires extensive experience and legal knowledge, making it essential to have an attorney who understands the complexity of these cases.

Time is also a critical factor. After an accident, attorneys must act quickly to preserve key evidence such as surveillance footage and data from the truck’s “black box,” which records speed, braking, and other crucial details before the crash. This evidence can make or break a case, which is why immediate legal representation is so important.

The attorneys at Demesmin & Dover have handled numerous trucking cases, including those involving serious injuries and fatalities. Their approach focuses on treating every client with compassion and respect, ensuring they feel supported through what is often a traumatic and overwhelming process.