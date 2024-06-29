Why Timing is Critical in Personal Injury Cases: Insights from Demesmin and Dover Law Firm

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Demesmin and Dover Law Firm. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Legal advisors Jeremy Dover and Patricia Francois from Demesmin and Dover joined Inside South Florida to provide critical insights into why timing is crucial in personal injury cases. Their expert advice highlights the steps individuals should take immediately following an accident to ensure their rights and health are protected.

Jeremy Dover emphasized the importance of contacting a personal injury attorney as soon as possible after an accident. "When you first get in an accident, you really don't know what to do… Always call the police for a police report during an accident. But after that, what do you do? Do you contact your insurance, do you contact their insurance? Let us handle that for you… Our goal is to be your advocate to help you get through this process as seamlessly as possible, and let you get back to living your life," said Dover. Acting swiftly allows attorneys to provide the best possible representation and support for recovery and claims.

Patricia Francois highlighted two main reasons for filing a claim without delay. "As soon as an insurance company finds out that you've been involved in an auto crash, they're going to start calling you trying to take recorded statements and get information from you, they may even try to offer you a small amount of money when your claim can be worth so much more. You want to make sure you file a claim so it's properly evaluated. You have an attorney representing you to make sure that everything that you need everything that they're entitled to get is what they're getting," Francois explained.

She also noted the importance of Florida's Personal Injury Protection (PIP) system. "Florida is a PIP state, or a no-fault state as we usually call it… That means if you go to an urgent care a hospital within 14 days, and you open up that PIP claim, that's up to $10,000 of those medical bills that will automatically be paid from your insurance company and not from your own pocket."

Francois stressed the necessity of seeking medical attention immediately after an accident. "All of the injuries that you sustained in a crash, or a fall, have to be documented from the onset in order to be considered throughout the case. As soon as you get into a car crash or incident involving a bodily injury, you want to make sure you go to a doctor, so it's properly documented," she said.

Demesmin and Dover are available 24/7 to assist individuals with their personal injury cases. They can be reached at youraccidentattorneys.com or by phone at 866-954-6673. The firm is also active on social media at @demesminanddover, ensuring multiple ways for clients to reach out for help.