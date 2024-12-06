Wills and Trusts Demystified: Expert Insights from Demesmin and Dover

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Demesmin and Dover Law Firm. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Creating a will or trust might not be at the forefront of everyone’s mind, but according to legal experts Khambrel Davis and Hunter Rhyne from the Law Offices of Demesmin and Dover, it’s an essential step for anyone—regardless of age or asset size. Appearing on Inside South Florida, the duo shared key insights to answer common questions about wills, trusts, and estate planning.

Why Create a Will if You Have Few Assets?

Hunter emphasized that everyone, even those who don’t believe they have significant assets, should consider creating a will.

“My mother ended up passing away without a will, and it just created a huge amount of problems that I know she wouldn't have wanted our family to deal with,” Hunter shared. “Even just creating a simple will can make everything smoother and easier on your family, so they can focus on the grieving process.”

Can a Will Be Contested?

Khambrel explained that wills can indeed be contested within 90 days of serving the petition to admit the will into probate.

“The judge will hold an evidentiary hearing and hear testimony from experts, fact witnesses, look at documents, medical reports and documentation,” Khambrel noted. “They will determine if this will was actually fraudulent, if it was made under duress, or if you coerced someone to do it. From there they will make a determination whether the will should be admitted or whether it should not be admitted into court.”

When Should You Create a Will?

According to Hunter, it’s never too early to start thinking about your legacy.

“As soon as you're 18 years of age and you have assets that you'd like to be distributed in any kind of way,” he advised. “Unfortunately, you never know what could happen, so it's important to protect yourself.”

Can You Update a Will?

Yes, wills can be modified through a process called a codicil, which is an additional document that allows you to alter the terms of your original will.

“It is normally kept with the attorney who prepared the will, and once that will is actually probated, then the codicil is probated with it,” Khambrel explained.

Learn More

Planning for the future is never too early—or too late. With expert guidance, creating or updating a will can ensure peace of mind for you and your loved ones.