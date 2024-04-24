Dr. Brandt Introduces Liquid Sun Shield: The Ultimate Skincare Protection

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Dr. Brandt Skincare. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Stephane Colleu, CEO of Dr. Brandt Skincare, recently joined Inside South Florida to introduce Liquid Sun Shield, a revolutionary skincare product designed to provide maximum protection against harmful UV rays while nourishing the skin.

Colleu emphasized the importance of wearing sunscreen daily, especially in sunny Florida where sun exposure is abundant year-round. Liquid Sun Shield offers SPF 50 protection against both UVA and UVB rays, essential for preventing premature aging and skin damage.

One common question Colleu addressed was when to apply sunscreen in a skincare routine. He advised applying sunscreen as the final step to ensure full protection and recommended using mineral-based sunscreens like Liquid Sun Shield, which contain zinc oxide. Mineral sunscreens act as a shield, reflecting UV rays away from the skin, unlike chemical sunscreens which absorb UV rays and may be less gentle on the skin.

Liquid Sun Shield goes beyond sun protection, Colleu explained. Enriched with plant-based extracts, it helps brighten the skin, even out skin tone, and moisturize. Its lightweight texture makes it easy to apply without leaving a white cast, making it suitable for all skin tones.

To make Liquid Sun Shield accessible to Inside South Florida viewers, Dr. Brandt is offering a special promotion: buy one, get one free with the code "FLORIDA" on their website. Colleu encouraged viewers to visit the Dr. Brandt Skincare website, drbrandtskincare.com, for more information or assistance.