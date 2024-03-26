Dr. Brandt's Microdermabrasion Collection: Renew Your Skin, Support Mental Health

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

In a recent interview on Inside South Florida, Stephane Colleu, CEO of Dr. Brandt Skincare, delved into their innovative Microdermabrasion Collection. This groundbreaking collection not only replicates in-office techniques but also contributes to mental health programs through Dr. Brandt's foundation.

Dr. Brandt was a trailblazer in introducing microdermabrasion to the beauty market in the early 2000s. The Microdermabrasion Collection consists of three products tailored to address different skincare needs. The Microdermabrasion Face, Body, and Lips treatments utilize varying particle grades to effectively exfoliate and renew the skin. The Microdermabrasion Collection aims to duplicate the effects of professional microdermabrasion procedures, providing users with smoother, more radiant skin.

The collection begins with the Microdermabrasion Face, a bestseller known for its ability to remove dead skin cells while rejuvenating the skin barrier. Next, the Microdermabrasion Body treatment targets rough patches and bumps, enhancing the skin's texture and appearance. Lastly, the Microdermabrasion Lips treatment exfoliates and conditions the lips, promoting a smoother texture and longer-lasting lipstick application. Stephane says they’ve designed these products to address common skincare concerns, from dullness and uneven tone to dry, flaky lips. By incorporating natural ingredients like sugar crystals and biocellulose, they ensure effective yet gentle exfoliation.

In addition to promoting skincare wellness, the Microdermabrasion Collection aligns with Dr. Brandt's commitment to mental health advocacy. A percentage of sales from each product sold worldwide contributes to the Dr. Brandt foundation's initiatives focused on mental health and self-care. With every purchase of the Microdermabrasion Collection, customers are not only investing in their skin but also supporting vital mental health programs.

To celebrate the launch of the Microdermabrasion Collection, Dr. Brandt is offering a special promotion exclusively for Inside South Florida viewers. By using the code RENEW50, customers can enjoy a 50% discount on their purchase, making it more accessible to skincare enthusiasts in the region.

