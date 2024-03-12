Make Injections Pointless: Introducing Dr. Brandt's Needles No More Collection

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

In a recent interview with Inside South Florida, Stephane Colleu, CEO of Dr. Brandt, discussed their latest skincare innovation, the Needles No More Collection. Colleu provided an in-depth overview of this revolutionary line of products designed to address various skincare concerns without the need for needles.

The inspiration behind the Needles No More Collection stemmed from the desire to offer effective skincare solutions that deliver instant results. The collection is focused on targeted treatments and instant gratification and comprises products formulated to mimic the effects of popular cosmetic procedures without the discomfort of needles.

Colleu highlighted some standout products from the collection, including the No More Baggage eye cream, Wrinkle Smoothing Cream, Hyaluronic Face Cream, and Neck Cream. Each product is meticulously formulated to address specific skincare needs, such as reducing puffiness and dark circles, smoothing fine lines and wrinkles, plumping the skin, and firming the neck area.

In addition to discussing the benefits of the Needles No More Collection, Colleu also shared an exclusive offer for Inside South Florida viewers. Using the code "Needle50," viewers can enjoy a 50% discount on select Dr. Brandt skincare products, including those from the Needles No More Collection, for the next 24 hours. This special offer is available exclusively to the Inside South Florida community, providing an opportunity to experience the transformative effects of these innovative skincare solutions at a discounted price.

As the interview concluded, Colleu reaffirmed his belief in Dr. Brandt's products, highlighting their clinical testing, dermatological approval, and commitment to quality ingredients. "We are unisex, of course, 90 percent women, but it's good and allowed me to treat my skin thanks to Dr. Brandt," he emphasized, underscoring the inclusive nature of the brand's skincare offerings.

For more information, visit drbrandtskincare.com.

