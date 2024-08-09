Understanding the Process of Buying Physical Gold and Silver with Freedom Gold USA

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Freedom Gold USA. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Paul Cox, Senior Director at WSFL-TV’s trusted gold advisor Freedom Gold USA, recently joined Inside South Florida to discuss the process of purchasing physical gold and silver, particularly for those looking to include these precious metals in their 401(k) or IRA, as well as for those considering home delivery.

Paul explained that the process of purchasing gold or silver for a 401(k) or IRA involves a three-pronged approach:



Funding the Account: The first step is to assess the individual’s risk tolerance and decide on the amount to protect within the IRA or 401(k). After this, Freedom Gold USA’s IRA department will coordinate with the individual’s current custodian (such as Schwab or another financial institution) to roll over the funds into a new self-directed IRA. This process typically takes about two weeks. Purchasing the Metals: Once the funds have settled in the new IRA, Freedom Gold USA works with the client to determine the appropriate allocation of assets (e.g., a 60/40 split between gold and silver). The purchase is then time-stamped, locking in the prices of the metals. Shipping and Storage: The purchased metals are shipped to one of the six depositories in the country where the client’s account has been opened. The client receives statements from both the depository and Freedom Gold USA, ensuring complete transparency. Paul recommends holding the metals for three to five years, though clients can sell at any time with no back-end costs.

For those looking to purchase gold or silver for home delivery, the process is slightly different:

Funding and Agreement: Clients can choose to wire funds or write a check. Once the funds are settled in the client’s account, Freedom Gold USA goes into the market to purchase the agreed-upon allocation of metals. Secure Delivery: The metals are shipped to the client’s home, fully insured until delivery, where the client must sign for the package.

Paul emphasized the importance of working with a trusted family-owned business with over three decades of experience in the precious metals industry. Freedom Gold USA offers transparency, expert guidance, and secure transactions, whether you’re looking to protect your retirement funds or invest in physical gold and silver for home delivery.

For those interested in learning more, Freedom Gold USA offers an easy-to-navigate website where you can request a free guide with additional information on purchasing gold and silver. Visit their website at freedomgoldusa.com to get started.