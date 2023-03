Good Greek Moving and Storage’s Owner, Spero Georgedakis, joined Inside South Florida to share the advantages of hiring Good Greek Superhero Movers.

“We teach our movers everything from how to protect furniture, pack fragile items, and provide customer service,” says Georgedakis. “Good Greek has become synonymous with trust and quality. We strive for excellence.”

